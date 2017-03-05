VIDEO: Man Allegedly Tries to Run Over His Former Boss After Being Fired

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Florida man is accused of trying to kill his boss after he was fired from his job.

Irelio Reyes Osorio, 52, of Hialeah, was arrested on Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, KTRK reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hialeah Police released video footage of the suspect allegedly trying to run over the victim with his car.

Authorities say Osorio was fired from his job at an AC repair company for allegedly showing up to work intoxicated, NBC Miami reports.

Days after his termination, “Osorio was angry at his former supervisor for firing him and was demanding to be paid for the two days he worked before he was fired,” according to a police report.

“Police said Osorio sent the man numerous text messages, threatening to use a gun, machete or knife on him if he didn’t get paid,” KTRK reported.

“Police said the man agreed to meet Osorio at a cafeteria” out of fear. When they met up, police said Osorio was armed with a knife and attacked the victim.

The victim suffered cuts to his chest and arm while trying to escape. He threw a rock at the suspect, “knocking the knife out of his hand.” Both men then returned to their vehicles.

“Surveillance video shows Osorio’s pickup truck slamming into the man’s work van” in an attempt to run him over. At one point, Osorio pinned the victim against a chain link fence.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds and bruises.

Police say the suspect admitted to attacking and hitting the victim with his truck when he was arrested.

Osorio is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, WPLG reported.