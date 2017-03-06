FLASHBACK: Pelosi Once Called Town Hall Disruptions ‘Un-American’ — Now They Honor ‘Vision of Our Founders’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The GOP website is contrasting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) flip flop on what she thinks of Americans disrupting town hall events hosted by members of Congress — from “un-American” to honoring “our founders.”

At a press conference on Feb. 27 with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N-N.Y.), Pelosi said that those disrupting town halls to protest President Donald Trump and Trump’s original immigration order putting a temporary halt to immigrants coming to the U.S. from seven terrorism-ridden countries were praiseworthy.

“The women, men, and children who poured into the streets for the Women’s March, those who turned out at airports shortly thereafter, and town halls in the weeks since, they honor the vision of our founders,” Pelosi said.

“The American people are mobilizing,” Pelosi said. “As long as Republicans continue down this destructive and radical path, the public resistance will only increase.

“As President Lincoln said, public sentiment is everything,” Pelosi said. “With it you can do almost anything, without it, almost nothing.”

But in 2009, then-House Speaker Pelosi and then-Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) penned a letter in USA Today saying that those protesting Obamacare at town halls were “un-American.”

“These disruptions are occurring because opponents are afraid not just of differing views — but of the facts themselves,” Pelosi and Hoyer wrote. “Drowning out opposing views is simply un-American.

“Drowning out the facts is how we failed at this task for decades,” they wrote.