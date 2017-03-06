House Energy and Commerce Committee Releases Bill to Repeal, Replace Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unveiled legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The legislation is part of the House Republicans’ American Health Care Act, which creates a new Patient and State Stability Fund to help low-income Americans pay for health care and aid state insurance markets. The legislation winds down Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, while funding Medicaid through per capita allotments.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Energy and Commerce chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) said about the Republican leadership’s Obamacare replacement bill:

After years of Obamacare’s broken promises, House Republicans today took an important step. We’ve spent the last eight years listening to folks across this country, and today we’re proud to put forth a plan that reflects eight years’ worth of those conversations with families, patients, and doctors. Simply put, we have a Better Way to deliver solutions that put patients – not bureaucrats – first, and we are moving forward united in our efforts to rescue the American people from the mess Obamacare has created. With today’s legislation, we return power back to the states – strengthening Medicaid and prioritizing our nation’s most vulnerable. We provide the American people with what they’ve asked for: greater choice, lower cost, and flexibility to choose the plan that best suits their needs. Today is just the first step in helping families across this country obtain truly affordable health care, and we’re eager to get this rescue mission started.

Read the bill here: