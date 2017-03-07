SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted Monday, “We are #DeepState” and suggested that government workers, journalists, and teachers are part of a movement to undermine President Trump.

“We are whistleblowers, press, judges, legislators, cooks, teachers. We are #DeepState. We are the American people,” Lieu tweeted:

The tweet comes amid speculation over whether the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump campaign officials before the election and whether there is a larger effort by former Obama officials and holdovers to undermine him.

During the weekend, Trump raised the question of illegal wiretapping in a series of tweets.

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!” he tweeted Saturday morning.

Trump’s first two months in office has been beset by leaks from within the government that have caused turmoil inside his administration.

Some Trump critics have mocked the idea of a “deep state” trying to undermine him, but Lieu’s tweet lends credence to the idea.

He also advocated for “all patriots” to resist Trump.

“Danger posed by @realDonaldTrump requires all patriots to #resist. Our new motto should be “When they go low, we fight back.” #WakeUpAmerica,” he tweeted on Saturday:

A day before, Lieu had encouraged government officials to leak to the press, posting a “how to” guide on doing so:

Lieu was promoted to a colonel in the Air Force Reserves and is subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which prohibits him from “contemptuous words” against the president and other high officials, whether he is in or out of uniform.

It does not, however, prohibit mere criticism, where he may have wiggle room.

Lieu has also claimed that Trump is both an illegitimate president and in violation of the Constitution and has posted on his website a “Cloud of Illegitimacy Clock,” which measures the length of his “illegitimate” term, as reported by Breitbart News.