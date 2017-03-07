Donald Trump: Healthcare Bill Up for ‘Review and Negotiation’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump announced the arrival of the House Republican health care bill, but signaled that it was up for review.

“Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. “ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster – is imploding fast!”

House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the bill in a statement promising a “stable transition” from Obamacare to a better way forward for health care.

“This will proceed through a transparent process of regular order in full view of the public,” Ryan said.

Some conservatives welcomed the bill with skepticism, describing it as Obamacare 2.0 or “Obamacare lite.”

“We’ve got to do better, and hopefully, with some amendments, we can do that,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Representative Mark Meadows said on Fox News on Monday night.

Other analysts have noted that the health care bill fails to repeal major elements of Obamacare until 2020.