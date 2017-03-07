Donald Trump Surprises Tourists at the White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump surprised White House tourists on Tuesday, shortly after announcing the reopening of White House tours.

Some members of the press were allowed into the building to witness the surprise, and Trump assistant Cliff Sims filmed a video of the president emerging from behind a series of panels:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour! pic.twitter.com/VNLpoXRZs4 — Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 7, 2017

Some in the crowd screamed with delight as President Trump gave them his signature “thumbs up” salute.

The surprise took place in front of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s official portrait:

Pres Trump surprises WH visitors as public tours of WH resume. Portrait of @HillaryClinton on the wall. pic.twitter.com/FaJSnPe13P — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 7, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump greets a young visitor at the White House during a surprise visit with tourists on a public tour. pic.twitter.com/sALmaq7QdW — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 7, 2017

According to the White House, public tours must be requested through members of Congress, and requests may be submitted up to three months in advance. The 45-minute self-guided tours are scheduled on a first-come-first-served basis.