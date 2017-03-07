Skip to content

Donald Trump Surprises Tourists at the White House

Twitter/@markknoller
by Charlie Spiering7 Mar 20170

President Donald Trump surprised White House tourists on Tuesday, shortly after announcing the reopening of White House tours.

Some members of the press were allowed into the building to witness the surprise, and Trump assistant Cliff Sims filmed a video of the president emerging from behind a series of panels:

Some in the crowd screamed with delight as President Trump gave them his signature “thumbs up” salute.

The surprise took place in front of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s official portrait:

According to the White House, public tours must be requested through members of Congress, and requests may be submitted up to three months in advance. The 45-minute self-guided tours are scheduled on a first-come-first-served basis.


