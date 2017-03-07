Rep. Duncan: America Has ‘Thrown Assimilation Out the Window’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow regarding the administration’s new executive order on immigration and travel, which he supports, on Tuesday.

“We are a very benevolent country. We have always taken refugees,” said Duncan, paraphrasing the Statue of Liberty inscription, “Give us your tired, your poor your hungry.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“But folks had to go to Ellis Island,” added Duncan, and wait to be screened before they were able to come into the country. And then once they came, they were required to assimilate.”

“We have thrown assimilation out the window,” he said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: