Exclusive — New Web Ad Targets Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0, Questions If Republicans Will Keep Promise to Repeal

A new web ad from Americans for Limited Government is questioning whether House Speaker Paul Ryan and his allies in key House committees will continue supporting Obamacare 2.0, or if they will withdraw the bill and support a full repeal of Obamacare as they promised for years they will do.

The ad, from the top conservative group, opens with video of Obamacare lies from former President Barack Obama.

“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,” Obama says in the open of the ad, one of the most infamous Obamacare lies.

Then, a narrator comes on and says: “We all know Obamacare was a lie. But what are Republicans going to do about it? They voted against this law for years, using their opposition to amass power and influence in Washington. Now there’s a real leader in the White House ready to repeal Obamacare now. Will Republicans respect the will of the people?”

Then the video cuts to Ryan, whose Obamacare 2.0 bill “The American Health Care Act” does not fulfill that promise, of saying: “We will keep our promise to the people.”

The narrator comes back on, and says: “They better respect the people. Repeal Obamacare now.”

The only way for Republicans to keep their promise to the people is for Ryan to withdraw the bill and go with an actual repeal of Obamacare, says Americans for Limited Government president Rick Manning.

“It is catastrophic and disappointing that House GOP Leadership along with Chairmen Brady and Walden are pretending that their proposal is an Obamacare repeal, when it fails to even reach the minimum repeal standard passed by Congress in 2015 and vetoed by then President Obama,” Manning said in statement exclusive to Breitbart News. “Congressional Republicans have been entrusted with leadership largely due to their oft-repeated promise to repeal Obamacare, the Ryancare bill accepts the underlying principles of the failed health care law, and attempts to fix it. The Ryan bill is indefensible both from a policy and political perspective.”

Manning told Breitbart News that this video was put forward to remind Republicans party-wide of their promise, and to show them they should not hitch their wagon to Ryan’s bill that fails to deliver on what they promised their constituents. Manning said that if Republicans fall in line behind Ryan’s bill, Nancy Pelosi—the House Democratic minority leader—will win back the majority and be Speaker again.

“Americans for Limited Government produced this video to remind Republicans of their promise to repeal all of Obamacare,” Manning said. “It is crazy for the GOP to try to go back to the American people and tell them that the rules of Congress prohibited them from re-establishing state based health care solutions, and instead they should be happy with a mutant national health care plan. For the first time in six years, Nancy Pelosi sees a pathway to holding the Speaker’s gavel again, ironically through the GOP’s planned failure to keep their Obamacare repeal promise that defeated her in 2010.”

Manning also called on President Trump to protect himself from the Ryan bill and all of the fallout it will cause.

“President Donald Trump needs to take a step back from the Ryancare abyss and listen to those of us who supported him,” Manning, a strong supporter of the president, said. “This legislation must be retooled to rip all of Obamacare out by the roots, followed by a replacement bill that respects the American people and the Constitution by returning authority over health care to the states.”

Americans for Limited Government joins a number of other Republican groups–and medical associations and groups like the AARP–in opposition to the Obamacare 2.0 bill from Ryan.