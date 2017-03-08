SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kelsey Harkness, senior news producer and reporter at the Daily Signal spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding the hijacking of International Women’s Day by America’s radical feminists, as detailed in her recent article, “Why It’s ‘Devastatingly Selfish’ For Strikers To Hijack International Women’s Day.”

Below is an excerpt from Harkness’s Federalist item found here:

For more than a century, March 8 has been globally recognized as International Women’s Day. The movement is celebrated by the United Nations, which works to “create a historic legacy of internationally-agreed strategies, standards, programs and goals to advance the status of women worldwide.” While American women still have plenty worth fighting for, the status of women internationally doesn’t compare. Women’s strikers’ decision to hijack this day shows just how far out of touch they are with the more serious problems facing hundreds of millions of women worldwide—problems ranging from human trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced marriage, and female genital mutilation to brutal murders masked in “honor.” Our foreign sisters need our help, and International Women’s Day should be about them. Not us.

Said Harkness to Kassam regarding today’s protests ignoring many issues that plague the Muslim world, such as genital mutilation, “I think one of the reasons we don’t often hear about it from these women’s march feminists is because it’s a very inconvenient narrative to what they stand for….

Harkness continued, a lot of these injustices are actually occurring in Muslim countries and they don’t want to being attention to it. One of the founders of the women’s march is Muslim. Why aren’t we hearing from her on International Women’s day about this issue?”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: