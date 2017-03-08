More Trump Jobs Boom, Home Depot to Add 80,000 Employees

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Coming off a jobs report that figured higher than analysts expected, the Trump jobs boom is continuing with big-box retailer Home Depot announcing that it plans to add up to 80,000 new employees nationwide, perhaps by spring.

After revamping its online application process, the hardware and home improvement supply company announced plans to expand this year, the Staten Island Advance reported.

“Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile-optimized ‘careers’ site at careers.homedepot.com,” Home deport said in a statement.

Job openings will include customer service and sales, lot associates, receiving, store support, cashier positions, as well as jobs in the Merchandising Execution Team — those responsible for setting up store displays.

The announcement came as part of the company’s new “Behind The Apron” series aimed at telling the stories of employees.

We're hiring! Check out our spring hiring heat map to find job opportunities near you. https://t.co/wXBta2s9Q3 pic.twitter.com/5M1w3r7Cbc — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) March 2, 2017

The announcement by Home Depot comes on the heels of a higher than expected jobs report as hiring across the country measures in at its highest level in three years.

On Wednesday the federal government reported that the number of private payrolls increased by 298,000 in February, well above the original forecast of 187,000. January also saw levels of hiring revised upward to 261,000 jobs created.

The country has experienced higher growth since Trump took office. Only a day ago, for instance, President Trump praised Exxon Mobil for its plans to hire up to 45,000 new employees in facilities in Texas and Louisiana.

