Tim Kaine’s Son Arrested for Alleged Role in Minnesota Anti-Trump Riot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The youngest son of former vice presidential candidate and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was arrested in Minnesota last weekend for his alleged role in an organized riot against Donald Trump and his policies.

Authorities discovered that Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, had planned his participation in a counter-demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, against a pro-Trump rally in a clash that led to scuffles and the arrest of six people:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WATCH: 'March 4 Trump' participants and counterprotesters engage in dueling chants at MN Capitol rotunda https://t.co/UkkgwTNVbi — KSTP (@KSTP) March 4, 2017

According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, Kaine, who goes by the name Woody, “turned around and squared up to fight with the officer” as police tried to detain him.

“The officer was able to place Mr. Kaine under arrest and take him to the Ramsey County jail for booking,” the police spokesperson confirmed:

Tim Kaine's son arrested after allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally https://t.co/22JDodi2E2 pic.twitter.com/tbqa62LEcn — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 8, 2017

During the rally, which approximately 400 people and 50 counter-demonstrators attended, a 61-year-old Plymouth woman was hit in the head by a moving object, although she remained unharmed.

In a statement, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who grew up in St. Paul, did not condemn his son’s actions.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully,” Kaine said.

The rally in Minnesota was one of many pro-Trump rallies to take place nationwide, as people expressed their support for Trump and his administration’s fast-moving agenda.

Despite inaccurate media reports that the riots were an outgrowth of the pro-Trump protests themselves, the majority of rallies were peaceful.

However, violence did break out in Berkeley, California, after anti-Trump activists disrupted the rally. Ten people were arrested while an elderly man lay in agony after being pepper-sprayed.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.