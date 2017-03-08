Skip to content

Trump Announces ‘Tremendous Respect for Women’ on International Women’s Day

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 24, 2016 in Naples, Florida. There are 14 days until the the presidential election.
Joe Raedle/Getty

by Charlie Spiering8 Mar 20170

President Donald Trump recognized International Women’s Day on Wednesday, citing his “tremendous respect” for women throughout the world.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he wrote on Twitter. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, also recognized the day.

“Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies,” she tweeted:

Some women have organized to recognize the day by boycotting their jobs and duties for “A Day Without a Woman” so that more people understand women’s contributions to society.

The protest has led some schools to cancel classes for the day and some employers to offer female employees the day off.


