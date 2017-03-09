Blank Book Titled ‘Reasons to Vote for Democrats’ Tops Amazon Bestseller List

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

One of the top selling new books on Amazon.com is entitled, Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide.

It purports to list all the many reasons why Americans should vote for Democrats. The book is a fast read, though, as buyers will quickly discover that after its table of contents, the book is filled with blank pages.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On its Amazon.com page, the new book “written” by Michael J. Knowles, the managing editor at the Daily Wire, is described as the “most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date.”

Conservative writer Ben Shapiro endorsed the 266-page book with a one-word review: “Thorough.”

At the time this story was published on March 9, the book ranked as the top selling book at Amazon.com. It was also featured as the number one best-selling political humor book.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.