Politico: Appointees in White House Push To Keep U.S. in the Global Climate Treaty

Under the headline, “Trump aides weighing staying in Paris [climate] deal, but rejecting Obama pledge,” the website reported Thursday that:

Trump administration officials are considering a plan to remain part of the nearly 200-nation Paris climate change agreement, while weakening former President Barack Obama’s pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, multiple sources told POLITICO.

The plan has not yet won the buy-in of key Trump aides and the president has not signed off. Sources familiar with the plan cautioned that it remains in flux, and could be scuttled by Trump advisers who are critical of the agreement…

George David Banks, a White House senior adviser on international energy and environmental issues, has briefed people outside the administration on the plan in recent days, according to people who have spoken with him…

It’s unclear when the Trump administration will announce a final decision on its approach to Paris. Sources cautioned a verdict may not be made public for weeks or even months, and could hinge on broader energy-related discussions with other countries.