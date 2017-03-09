Politico: Appointees in White House Push To Keep U.S. in the Global Climate Treaty

Some White House appointees are pushing for a decision to keep the United States in the 2016 global climate regulation treaty, according to Politico.
Under the headline, “Trump aides weighing staying in Paris [climate] deal, but rejecting Obama pledge,” the website reported Thursday that:
Trump administration officials are considering a plan to remain part of the nearly 200-nation Paris climate change agreement, while weakening former President Barack Obama’s pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, multiple sources told POLITICO.
The plan has not yet won the buy-in of key Trump aides and the president has not signed off. Sources familiar with the plan cautioned that it remains in flux, and could be scuttled by Trump advisers who are critical of the agreement…
George David Banks, a White House senior adviser on international energy and environmental issues, has briefed people outside the administration on the plan in recent days, according to people who have spoken with him…
It’s unclear when the Trump administration will announce a final decision on its approach to Paris. Sources cautioned a verdict may not be made public for weeks or even months, and could hinge on broader energy-related discussions with other countries.
George David Banks was recently an executive vice president at an advocacy group for investors, the American Council for Capital Formation. He was also a former climate official in President George W. Bush’s administration who welcomed President Barack Obama’s push for the Paris global climate regulation treaty. In a November 2015 article, Politico quoted Banks saying that Obama should share the credit for the pending Paris treaty with Bush, who approved the prior 2007 climate agreement signed in Bali. Politico reported:
Banks credited the Obama administration for its adherence to those original 2007 goals and agreed that the Democratic administration’s likely success wouldn’t have come without Bush’s work.
“We were able to break ground for them that they were able to exploit later,” he said.
Read the new Politico article here.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.