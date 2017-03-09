Home Invasion Suspect Shot, Killed After Refusing to Accept Food Stamps Instead of Money

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An armed home invasion suspect was shot and killed Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after allegedly approaching a family, demanding money, and refusing to accept food stamps.

According to WBRZ, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said the father of the family appears to have been “justified” in shooting the suspect in the 1:30 a.m. incident. Moore said, “The gentleman [victim] was at his own home with his family and was confronted by another individual who was armed. There was a scuffle which eventually led to shots being fired and the person who came to the home was shot and killed.”

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Antony Gordon.

The family said that “they were outside of their home when Gordon drove up and asked to use the restroom.” Gordon then pulled a gun and told them to hand over their money. The family offered food stamps to Gordon, “but he wasn’t satisfied.” The father of the family then struggled with Gordon, taking away his gun and killing him with it.

Gordon’s family members say they have no idea why he was at the home behaving as he allegedly did. They described him as “a loving father of four who worked as a barber.”

