Hungarian Minister: Trump’s Foreign Policy ‘Good for the Whole World’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hungary’s foreign minister praised the foreign policy of President Donald Trump, noting that “his approach towards migration is much better for the whole world than the approach of the Democrats.”

“For us it seems obvious that the security of the U.S. and the safety of the American people is the number one issue for the American president,” said Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó in an interview with Breitbart News Wednesday. “What should he deal with if not the security of his country? Who should deal with the security of the U.S. if not the U.S president?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Szijjártó said that he considers the treatment of President Donald Trump by “international media and the international political elite” to be “really ridiculous.”

Pulling no punches in his critique of the hypocrisy of international elites, the minister said that “whenever Donald Trump says something he is bashed immediately,” and it is expected that everyone will criticize him.

“But my feeling,” he continued, “is that if Hillary Clinton had won this election and had said the same things that Donald Trump has been saying, there would be another type of expectation: that everyone would stand up and give her a standing ovation for such progressive ideas.”

“But just because Donald Trump says these things he must be slammed immediately,” he said.

Trump’s approach to foreign policy, Szijjártó said, “is much better for the whole world than the approach of the Democrats, because he has removed the exportation of democracy from the focus of U.S. foreign policy. In this way he has kept other regions from becoming destabilized.”

“This foolish one-size-fits-all policy,” he added, “created many threats and security issues all over the world by destabilizing governments that might not comply with American standards of democracy, but at least were stable enough to guarantee some security in the region.”

Asked why he thinks Donald Trump is so despised by international elites, Szijjártó responded that “what we represent in politics is a total denial of the international Left represents.”

“We say that national identity is important; we say nation is important; we say patriotism is not bad—on the contrary, it is good. We say religion is important; we say we are proud to be Christian and all these things are a denials of what they believe in or at least what they say,” he said.

Szijjártó said that the Hungarian government is especially appreciative of Trump’s willingness to call a spade a spade.

“Among the media and liberal political elites in Europe, it is virtually impossible to identify challenges for they are,” he said, “and if you cannot name your challenges properly you definitely will not be able to respond appropriately.”

“Take the case of immigration,” he said. “We had to fight for months just to be able to speak of ‘migration.’ Because it was considered a ‘refugee crisis,’ despite the fact that it has nothing to do with a refugee crisis. It is a massive illegal influx of illegal migrants from other parts of the world into Europe.”

“But we had to fight for months just to be able to say that and not be badgered for using an expression of the sort,” he said.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome