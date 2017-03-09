SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police arrested a pair of brothers high on mushrooms for terrorizing an entire apartment complex with their antics, court documents reveal.

When Noah and Timothy Batz, 24 and 21, were arrested, police in Indianapolis said they were high on mushrooms and running naked through their apartment complex, Fox 59 reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We knew it was something beyond just being drunk or high … it was something heavy duty. Not a good batch of whatever he got,” a resident told the media.

Witness Aimee Payton said the brothers were running through the halls of the building yelling, “Look at us!” She took cellphone video of the incident according to court documents.

Payton also says that as she tried to walk away and get into her car, Noah Batz punched her in the face.

“He was extremely aggressive and then to hear later he punched somebody, it wasn’t surprising with how agitated he was and he continued to get more and more agitated,” Payton testified.

She also said that at least one of the men threatened to kill her.

Others in the complex told police that the pair kicked their cars and damaged them.

The suspects admitted to police that they were high on mushrooms when they were arrested.

Noah Batz was arrested for battery for hitting the woman. He was also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, public indecency, criminal mischief, obscene performance, incest, attempted auto theft and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, according to WISH TV.

Noah’s brother, Timothy, was charged with similar offenses.

Police say they caused more than $700 in damages.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.