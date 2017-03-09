Sean Spicer Defies Critics: Donald Trump Will Sign Paul Ryan Healthcare Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer rejected the notion that the House effort to repeal and replace Obamacare would fail, assuring that the White House continued to support Speaker Paul Ryan’s effort to replace Obamacare.

“This bill will land on the president’s desk; he will sign it,” Spicer said when asked by Breitbart News if the president would sign the 2015 Obamacare repeal legislation. Sen. Rand Paul and other conservatives have called for their Congressional colleagues to revisit the 2015 bill, citing a wide margin of Republican support for a repeal effort.

Predictions for the success of the bill suffered another blow after Sen. Tom Cotton also came out against the bill on Thursday.

But Spicer repeated his assertion that Ryan’s effort does repeal and replace Obamacare. Conservatives critics of the current plan insist that the bill does not fully replace Obamacare and leaves many elements of Obama’s effort in place until 2020. Spicer dismissed the idea that the White House would sign a bill that wasn’t Ryan’s plan.

“I think the way that we’re doing now is the right and the responsible way to do this,” he said, backing Ryan’s three-pronged solution to address health care.

Spicer described Ryan’s powerpoint presentation earlier in the day on his healthcare plan as “very good” and “phenomenal.”

Officially, President Donald Trump continues to support the House-led effort, as does Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney.

During Ryan’s presentation, Trump wrote on Twitter that negotiations for the bill were going well.

“Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great,” he wrote. “We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!”