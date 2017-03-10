Chris McDaniel Blasts ‘Republican Surrender Caucus’ Over Obamacare Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chris McDaniel, Mississippi State Senator, said to be considering a US Senate run in Mississippi in 2018, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday on the GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill.

Said McDaniel, “As we stand here today we know this plan is not a repeal even though for the past several years, that’s precisely what we’ve been promised.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We have this historical moment,” he added, “with all this momentum and here we are again, the Republican surrender caucus taking it upon themselves to quit right when the battle is about to get started.”

When asked why that seems to be the case, McDaniel responded, “Because it’s the nature of who they are as politicians, unfortunately. we’ve seen this time and time again. They campaign as limited government conservatives, they govern like big government Republicans.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: