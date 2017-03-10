Elon Musk Says He’ll Solve Australian Power Problem in 100 Days, or It’s Free

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After a series of blackouts in South Australia, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to solved the state’s energy problems with his innovative battery system in short order, or the system will be free.

Musk made the promise after Tesla executive Lyndon Rive claimed the company could install 100-300 megawatt hours of battery storage in just 100 days.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

@mcannonbrookes Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

Tesla has both commercial and consumer versions of its innovative energy system that uses solar power to charge large batteries.

The Tesla battery system is already in place in places like the Hawaiian island of Kauai, CNBC reports:

[T]he Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) is now drawing energy from 272 Tesla power packs to provide electricity after dark. While the island previously relied on solar and other renewable energy during the day, it had no way to store the sun’s power after it went down. Using stored energy from Tesla’s power packs is expected to save KIUC 1.6 million gallons of diesel fuel annually, which has traditionally been the way the utility generates power after dark. However, some investors still aren’t convinced that Telsa’s energy venture is a winner, as CNBC continues: “At this time, we ascribe zero value to Tesla shares from this business,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told investors. “We take this view due to the uncertain economic and regulatory forces facing the energy business, particularly the solar business.”

Billionaire Musk, although not a Trump supporter during the election, has become a frequent presence in the new administration, visiting the White House this past week for a meeting on infrastructure. It’s his third visit since President Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Follow Breitbart News investigative reporter and Citizen Journalism School founder Lee Stranahan on Twitter at @Stranahan.