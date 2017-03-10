SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam regarding the CIA and recent Wikileaks revelations and the current state of America’s spy state combined with a growing government bureaucracy.

“We are not immune to authoritarian government in this country,” said Rohrabacher, citing the Obama years and adding “I think we are sliding … into an authoritarian mode where the government is running the lives of the people and we have a bureaucracy that is spiteful and jealous about their own power, even over the public, much less over other government entities.”

“Back when I was younger,” said Rohrabacher, “the book was ‘1984,’ George Orwell’s book was showing how … well, a lot of that is coming true.”

“If we are not jealous of our own privacy from government intrusion, at the very least, we’re going to find we’ve lost our freedom,” he concluded.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

