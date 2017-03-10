Touching Last Photos of Air Force Sergeant Hugging His Deceased K-9 Before Burial with Honors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photo going viral reveals the heart-rending final goodbye from an Air Force sergeant to his beloved K-9 partner as the loyal dog is about to be laid to rest.

Sergeant Kyle Smith, from Gastonia, North Carolina, said that having his beloved Bozda put down was the hardest thing he has ever had to do, the Daly Mail reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After Bozda was euthanized, Sgt. Smith was photographed sorrowfully hugging the flag-draped dog one last time before the animal was laid to rest.

“I hugged him and told him I loved him a lot. I’m going to miss you,” Sgt. Smith told WSOC TV.

Bozda served the U.S. during four deployments overseas, providing security for hundreds of U.S. officials. The dog retired from military service in 2014 and Sgt. Smith brought him home as a pet.

“He was as much a part of the Air Force as me,” Smith said. “I couldn’t have done the mission I did without him there.”

The sergeant told the media that he took his beloved dog to McDonald’s for a last meal. “He got a Big Mac. By the way, he didn’t leave a crumb,” Smith said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.