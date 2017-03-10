Women Kicked Out of Women’s Shelter to Make Room for a ‘Transgender’ Man

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two women were kicked out of a homeless shelter to make room for a man because he said he is a transgender woman, according to a Canadian news report.

The women objected when they were told they would have to share a bedroom and live in the shelter with the man, and so “both were asked to leave the shelter for good,” said the TV reporter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I was uncomfortable with my roommate being transgender,” said one of the women, Tracey, in a TV reporter from Canada’s Global News network. “He wants to become a woman, I mean that is his choice but when a man comes into a women’s shelter who still has a penis and genitals, he has more rights than we do,” Tracey said.

Canada’s progressive laws forbid “discrimination” against people who are trying to live as members of the opposite sex. That legal rule gives them legal authority over women and men who prefer to live, work and socialize with their own sex. The Canadian law even backs men who merely say they are “transitioning” and have not undergone sex-change surgery.

The second woman, Blaine, said the man’s arrival denies women any distance from men. “Some women have had bad experiences with men so they are fleeing men and now we have a man living there,” she said.

Blaine highlighted the central issue created by the transgender advocates’ demand that men and women be freely allowed to change their legal sex to match their self-selected “gender identity,” regardless of biology.

If enacted via the U.S. courts, the “gender identity” definition of legal sex would effectively eliminate single-sex facilities and institutions — such as bathrooms and showers, sports leagues and women’s shelters — because a man could simply say he has a female “gender identity” and then legally walk into a women’s’ shower room.

“We need to make a fine line between the distinction of male, female and transgender,” said Blaine. “I think it’s all three different groups. I feel bad for this person, they are transitioning but they need to be in a place where they can associate with other people like them.”

Officials at the shelter declined to talk to Breitbart News.

The progressive demand that biology be subordinated to gender identity, if enforced by government, will wipe out single-sex heterosexual institutions in society, such as single-sex sports leagues, single-sex facilities in K-12 schools, and women’s shelters. It would also transform science-based language, law enforcement, and social cooperation; science education, and parental guidance of children’s sexual development and health, such as the Boy Scouts.

Only about one-in-2,400 adults have changed their name from one sex to the other, according to study of the 2010 census.

Numerous polls show the “gender identity” claim is unpopular. A recent poll by a pro-transgender group at UCLA showed that only 23 percent of Americans think people should be allowed to switch their legal sex without any tests or approval by government agencies. A February poll of 2,000 registered voters by Politico and Morning Consult showed that the transgender agenda is strongly supported by just 23 percent of respondents, strongly opposed by 33 percent and somewhat opposed by 13 percent.

Read more about the conflict between biology and “gender identity” here.