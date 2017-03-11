Air Force Troops Warned Not to Use Words Such as ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’–Might Be Deemed Offensive

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Air Force troops have been warned not to use certain words and phrases because they might be deemed offensive.

An email saying that certain words such as “boy,” “girl,” and “blackmail” should not be used was sent to Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio Texas, the Daily Mail reported.

The email included an attachment with a list of words that “may be construed as offensive.”

“You people” also made the list, as well as “colonial,” “blacklist,” and the phrase “blondes have more fun.”

Someone leaked the list to Fox News, where it gained national media attention.

According to Fox News, the list did contain some genuinely offensive phrases, but commonly said phrases peppered the list as well.

A senior Air Force leader wrote the email and sent it to Airmen at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. It is unclear how many personnel received the email.

Airmen were advised to study the list and make sure they did not utter any words listed on the attachment.

“Please be cognizant that such conduct is 100 per cent zero tolerance in or outside of the work climate,” the email read. “Let’s capitalize on our richly diverse climate, and help others seek assistance if they are struggling with compliance.”

Fox News reports that Lackland AFB denied that it banned the words, but said the individual in question was merely “reminding Airmen to be respectful to others.”

“The Air Force has no list of prohibited terms,” a public affairs spokesperson said. “It was sent out by an individual simply reminding Airmen to be respectful to others.”