Man Who Tried to Smuggle Cocaine ‘Busting out of His Pants’ Arrested at JFK Airport

A man attempted to smuggle 10 pounds of cocaine through customs at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City by taping it to his legs.

Officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon last Saturday after they noticed his pants were tight and he appeared nervous, the New York Post reported.

Luperon, a U.S. citizen from Manhattan, arrived at JFK from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday that officers noticed he was “busting out of his pants” and acting suspiciously.

The officers searched Luperon in a private room and allegedly found packages of white powder taped to his legs.

The powder later tested positive for cocaine, the agency said.

Authorities arrested Luperon on federal narcotics smuggling charges and turned him over to Homeland Security.

The agency said Luperon’s haul was worth $164,000.

“Fortunately this is not the first time U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York have seen this concealment method,” the agency stated, noting why officials knew to inspect him further.