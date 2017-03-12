Kremlin Spokesman: Russian Envoy Met With Clinton Campaign Staff, Too

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Kremlin spokesman claimed to Fareed Zakaria that the Russian ambassador who met President Trump’s officials during last year’s campaign conducted similar meetings with Hillary Clinton’s advisers as well.

Speaking Sunday on Zakaria’s “GPS” show on CNN, Dmitry Peskov said ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with “people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”

Some of Peskov’s comments on the show, as reported by The Hill:

“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Peskov told Zakaria, before adding that it is the job of Kislyak to meet with officials on both sides to talk about “bilateral relations.”

Peskov also defended those meetings, saying they were not an attempt to interfere in the 2016 election.

“But there were no meetings about elections — electoral process … So if you look at it with intention to demonize Russia, you would probably say that, yes, he was trying to interfere in Hillary’s activities. But it would be nonsense, because this is not true,” Peskov said.

