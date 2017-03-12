Report: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Hires 2 Florida Fundraisers in Move Toward Presidential Bid

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has hired two fundraisers from Florida, a sign he may be working toward a presidential bid, the New York Post reported.

One of the consultants he hired is former Hillary Clinton fundraiser Jon Adrabi, who “will help plan events and build relationships with Democratic donors in the key swing state.”

“Hiring out-of-state fundraising staff, particularly in a battleground state, opens up money spigots beyond what would normally be available and is a key first step to laying the groundwork for a run,” a Democratic operative told the Post.

The source says that Cuomo wants to “hire political consultants with experience outside of New York.”

Cuomo is planning several fundraisers next month to add to the $22 million he already has. One of those events includes “a dinner at the St. Regis where tickets cost $15,000 per person,” and “sources say a South Florida event is also in the works.”

Cuomo has become very vocal about issues in the Trump administration, further “expanding his national profile.”

He announced a plan to fight antisemitism and hate crimes, spoke out against Trump’s executive order on immigration, and vowed to protect transgender students in New York after the Trump administration repealed guidelines allowing students to use the bathroom of their preferred gender identity.