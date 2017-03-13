4,700 Flights Cancelled–Upcoming Blizzard Set to Hit Northeast

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

More than 4,700 flights have already been cancelled as the Northeast is preparing itself for a blizzard set to hit the area Tuesday.

Authorities have advised 50 million people from New York City to Boston to prepare for Winter Storm Stella, which is expected to bring 12 to 24 inches of snow to the area from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

More than 2,212 flights have been cancelled for Monday, and 4,774 have been cancelled for Tuesday as a result of the storm’s potential impact, the Daily Mail reported.

Some of Tuesday’s cancellations include 880 flights on Southwest Airlines, 616 flights on JetBlue, and 524 flights on American Airlines.

More cancellations are expected, with Southwest planning to suspend service in the Northeast Tuesday. Major U.S. airliners will reportedly allow affected travelers to change their flights at no additional cost.

Officials say those with travel plans should check with airlines ahead of time for possible cancellations or delays.

Airports in the New Jersey, New York, Boston, and Baltimore-Washington D.C. area cancelled the majority of flights for Tuesday, but Chicago’s O’Hare had the most cancellations of all the airports, Fortune reported.

According to the Weather Channel, 600 flights were cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago Monday.