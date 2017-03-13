Carjacker Murders Motorist Because He Couldn’t Steal Car with Stick Shift

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A carjacker became enraged and shot a motorist in front of his wife and child because the would-be thief was unable to drive a stick shift transmission, police say.

The murder occurred in Houston, Texas, on March 11 when Pedro Aguilar, 47, was standing near his car with his wife and 10-year-old daughter. They family was then approached by two men reportedly in the 20s.

The men pulled a gun on Aguilar and demanded his car keys. But neither of the assailants could get the car in gear using its manual transmission. According to ABC 13, the pair became enraged and one shot Aguilar in anger. Both men then fled.

Mr. Aguilar died at the scene.

The victim’s son, Kevin Aguilar, said his father was his “inspiration.”

“He always was happy. He say, ‘I want the best for you.’ ‘It’s difficult,” son Kevin Aguilar said.

The suspects are still unidentified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

