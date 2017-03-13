CBO Report: Ryan Plan Drops Number of Insured 24 million by 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Congressional Budget Office report states that 14 million people will lose insurance in 2018 under the Ryan plan, while 24 million would lose insurance by 2026.

The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, reported that in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured than compared to Obamacare. The CBO report stated that the effects revolve around repeal of the penalties surrounding the individual mandate. The report states, “Some of those people would choose not to have insurance because they chose to be covered by insurance under current law only to avoid paying the penalties, and some people would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The CBO also reports that due to the Ryan plan’s Medicaid reforms, 24 million people would be uninsured by 2026.

The Congressional Budget Office reported that the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion between 2017 and 2026. Premiums under the Ryan plan would rise 15 to 20 percent higher in 2018-2019, and then reduce ten percent by 2026.

Read the rest of the CBO report here: