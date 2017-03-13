Donald Trump Hosting Chinese President Xi at Mar-a-Lago

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will host the Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to Mike Allen of Axios.

The president will host Xi in April for a political working session at Trump’s “Winter White House,” where he goes to make some of his biggest deals.

Trump extended the Mar-a-Lago invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife in February, where the two couples dined with New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft. Trump also golfed with Abe at his golf course in Palm Beach.

But according to Allen, Trump will not be golfing with the Chinese president. The two leaders will likely discuss a number of sensitive issues, including trade policies, Xi’s military buildup in the South China Sea, and the ongoing disruptions in North Korea.