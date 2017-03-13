Donald Trump on House Healthcare Bill: ‘We’re Going to Get It Done’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump continued to back the House bill to replace Obamacare, despite conservative critics in Congress who oppose the bill.

“This is the time we’re going to get it done, we’re working together, we have some great results, we have tremendous spirit and I think it’s something that’s just going to happen very shortly,” Trump said, speaking to reporters after meeting with lawmakers at the White House on Friday morning.

Trump read from prepared remarks during the statement, praising the bill drafted by Speaker Paul Ryan and House leadership.

“The House repeal and replace plan ends the Obamacare tax hikes … it eliminates the Obamacare mandate that forces Americans to approve government approved plans,” he said.

The president also praised the bill for providing states flexibility to spend Medicaid funds and allowed Americans to purchase a healthcare plan of their choice.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Mike Lee, and Sen. Rand Paul have all voiced criticisms of the bill, arguing that it is “Obamacare Lite” or “Obamacare 2.0” and that the House is moving too quickly to pass it. Members of the House Freedom Caucus have signaled dissent towards the bill, demanding that leadership restart the process or make serious changes. Other conservative critics of the bill argue that the bill does not fully repeal Obamacare, keeping most provisions active until 2020.

Trump met with Vice President Mike Pence and the heads of congressional committees, Rep. Diane Black, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Greg Walden, Rep. Virginia Foxx, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

He also spent time talking about the looming “disaster” that was Obamacare, emphasizing the importance of speed as they moved forward.

“I think it’s going to be something that happens very shortly,” Trump concluded. “Thank you all very much and we’re going to get to work.”