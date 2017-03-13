Donald Trump Signals ‘Big Fat Beautiful Negotiation’ on House Healthcare Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump told reporters that a “big fat beautiful negotiation” was underway on the proposed house health care bill, after a growing number of conservatives have voiced dissent with the effort.

“We’re negotiating with everybody,” Trump said. “It’s a big fat beautiful negotiation and hopefully we’ll come up with something that’s going to be really terrific.”

Trump made his remarks during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House — although four of them have yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

During remarks to reporters, Trump thanked Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for working “around the clock” on the effort to replace the Obamacare bill.

“I think that ultimately the big beneficiary will be the American people,” Trump said.

A handful of Republican Senators have signaled that they will not support the bill, raising questions about the bill’s ability to pass. Members of the House Freedom Caucus have also signaled that they will not vote for the bill as it currently stands.

Trump spent the morning meeting with Americans affected by skyrocketing premiums, higher deductibles, and less coverage from Obamacare.

“It’s not okay, it’s a disaster, and people understand that. It’s failed and it’s imploding,” Trump said, adding that if it was allowed to continue, it would “doubly implode.”