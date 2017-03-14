After Years of GOP Repeal Bills Under Obama, Now ‘They Back Down’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Noah Wall, the national director of campaigns for FreedomWorks, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss the FreedomWorks Day of Action rally scheduled for Wednesday in opposition to the Republican Obamacare replacement plan.

Concerning a full repeal of Obamacare, Wall said, “We’ve been promised this in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016, and these were not lighthearted promises. These were very powerful promises from members of Congress and the U.S. Senate across the political spectrum of Republicans.”

“Lo and behold,” added Wall, “the voters give Republicans Congress, they give them the Senate, and they give them the White House, and all of a sudden, the establishment comes up with a whole lot of reasons why we can’t do what we’ve been promising the American people.”

Expressing disappointment at years of promises from Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare only to now produce a bill that falls short of that, Wall said, “I’m deeply disappointed. Republicans in 2015 voted to pretty much fully repeal Obamacare. And I don’t understand why they couldn’t.”

Citing years of Obamacare GOP repeal votes, Wall continued, “They voted for this [repeal] when they knew it had no chance of actually getting signed into law. All of a sudden, we get a chance to get this signed into law, and they back down.”

Concluded Wall, “It’s, unfortunately, very typical of Republican leadership, but we need to hold them to a higher standard.”

More information on the FreedomWorks Day of Action is available here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: