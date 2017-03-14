Gabby Giffords’ Gun Control Group: Use ‘Ear Plugs’ Not ‘Silencers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday, Gabby Giffords’ gun control group Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS) tweeted that Americans who want hearing protection should use “ear plugs” not “silencers.”

In fact, ARS claimed that “silencers do not protect your hearing.” This is an interesting claim, especially if the “silencer” reduces muzzle noise to a level equal to what “ear plugs” or other forms of ear protection allow you to hear.

FACT: Silencers do not protect your hearing. pic.twitter.com/EXe8e4VgmY — ARS (@resp_solutions) March 13, 2017

Note how the same tweet that claims “silencers do not protect your hearing” simultaneously implies that silencers make guns so quiet that “active shooters” can avoid “being detected by trained law enforcement professionals.”

Talk about a contradiction. Either “silencers” do not make guns quiet enough to provide hearing protection or they make guns so quiet that police cannot figure out where the criminal is hiding. Both cannot be true. So which is it?

