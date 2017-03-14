Lou Dobbs: Speaker Paul Ryan Should Resign

House Speaker Ryan should resign his post, says Lou Dobbs, the radio host, and anchor of Lou Dobbs Tonight on Fox Business Network.
Dobbs Tweeted his resignation call Tuesday morning after Breitbart posted a pre-election recording of Ryan saying he would never defend President Donald Trump, and as multiple GOP legislators walked away from Ryan’s Obamacare replacement proposal, the American Health Care Act.
Ryan Should Resign: Exclusive — Audio of Ryan Abandoning @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ICR3tNolhB #MAGA @POTUS #TrumpTrain #Dobbs
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 14, 2017
In the audiotape, recorded Oct. 10, 2016, Ryan told his fellow GOP legislators that ““I am not going to defend Donald Trump—not now, not in the future.” Ryan spoke shortly after the public heard the Access Hollywood tape of Trump’s conversation in which he said about women that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
Dobbs followed up his call for Ryan’s resignation with two Tweets calling for the full repeal of Obamacare. One Tweet describes Ryan’s proposed alternative as “RyanCare,” and said it is failing.
RyanCare Fail: Ryan's Obamacare replacement bill could die on Thursday https://t.co/LoNplBjjek #MAGA @POTUS #TrumpTrain #AmericaFirst #Dobbs
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 14, 2017
We Must Keep Our Promise to Fully Repeal Obamacare https://t.co/J8z57BJivJ
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 14, 2017
According to the leaked audiotape, Ryan said about his reaction to Trump’s comments:
There are basically two things that I want to make really clear, as for myself as your Speaker. I am not going to defend Donald Trump—not now, not in the future. As you probably heard, I disinvited him from my first congressional district GOP event this weekend—a thing I do every year. And I’m not going to be campaigning with him over the next 30 days … I talked to a bunch of you over the last 72 hours and here is basically my takeaway. To everyone on this call, this is going to be a turbulent month. Many of you on this call are facing tough reelections. Some of you are not. But with respect to Donald Trump, I would encourage you to do what you think is best and do what you feel you need to do. Personally, you need to decide what’s best for you. And you all know what’s best for you where you are.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.