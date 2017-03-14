Skip to content

Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns

Screenshot
Screenshot

by Breitbart News14 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claimed in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that she has Donald Trump’s tax returns. She later added that she has the President’s 1040 form from 2005.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Her show is to air on MSNBC at 9 p.m. ET. David Clay Johnson of the Daily Beast tweeted that he’ll be joining Maddow to discuss the tax returns.

According to federal law, unauthorized publication of other individuals’ tax returns is a felony punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.