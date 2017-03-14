Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claimed in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that she has Donald Trump’s tax returns. She later added that she has the President’s 1040 form from 2005.

BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Her show is to air on MSNBC at 9 p.m. ET. David Clay Johnson of the Daily Beast tweeted that he’ll be joining Maddow to discuss the tax returns.

According to federal law, unauthorized publication of other individuals’ tax returns is a felony punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison.