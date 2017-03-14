Website of Trump Tax Return Reporter Crashes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A website claiming to show President Donald Trump’s tax returns crashed Tuesday night as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed details of the documents live on-air.

The website dcreport.org crashed at around 9:00 P.M. EST, while Maddow was rambling on about the content of Trump’s tax returns.

Less than an hour before Maddow’s show began, the dcreports.org Twitter account teased that the tax returns would be part of a “breaking” news report presented by Daily Beast columnist David Cay Johnston.

“#BREAKING We have a Trump tax return . @DavidCayJ will be on @maddow @MSNBC at 9pm & @Lawrence at 10pm EST to discuss it,” dcreports.org tweeted.

#BREAKING We have a Trump tax return . @DavidCayJ will be on @maddow @MSNBC at 9pm & @Lawrence at 10pm EST to discuss it — DCReport (@DCReportMedia) March 15, 2017

Moments later, the outlet sent another tweet apologizing for the site being down.

“Apologies! Site crashed due to traffic from @maddow @MSNBC @Lawrence #TrumpTaxReturns. Trying to fix it ASAP. Be patient, please & thanks,” dcreports.org tweeted.

Apologies! Site crashed due to traffic from @maddow @MSNBC @Lawrence #TrumpTaxReturns. Trying to fix it ASAP. Be patient, please & thanks — DCReport (@DCReportMedia) March 15, 2017

Maddow took to social media earlier Tuesday to tease that she had gained access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).” Maddow tweeted.

But moments later, the White House scooped Maddow and revealed the details of Trump’s 2005 taxes. Maddow was also mercilessly mocked on social media.

