White House: Media Making Obamacare Look like ‘Rainbows and Puppies’

The White House is pushing back against the notion that health care is fine under Obamacare, blaming the media for portraying it in a positive light, rather than a looming disaster.

“It makes it seem like it’s all rainbows and puppies,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday, pointing to some of the media comparisons of the healthcare bill proposed by Speaker Paul Ryan and the current coverage offered by Obamacare.

President Donald Trump also found fault with the media for ignoring the dire situation Americans face under Obamacare.

“The press is making Obamacare look so good all of a sudden,” Trump said to reporters during an event with a handful of Americans who detailed frustrations with Obama’s healthcare plan.

He argued that the bill was headed for a disaster in 2017, saying that Republicans were putting themselves in a difficult position by trying to repeal it.

“I tell Tom Price, and I tell Paul Ryan. I tell every one of them. I say, “The best thing you can do politically is wait a year because it’s gonna blow itself off the map.’”

Later on Tuesday, Trump pointed to the “false” narrative that was building in the media that Obamacare was succeeding.

“It’s not okay. It’s a disaster, and people understand that it’s failed and it’s imploding,” he said.