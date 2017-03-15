52% Voters Approve Trump Job Performance — Stat Buried in 2nd-to-Last Graph of Story

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday shows 52 percent of voters approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, but that statistic is in the second-to-last paragraph of the Politico article about the poll.

The article states:

Public opinion of the new health care proposal is limited thus far, though the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll does show less fervent opposition to the bill than a SurveyMonkey poll of adult Americans released on Tuesday. Similarly, the Politico/Morning Consult survey also shows more positive opinions of the job Trump is doing as president. In the new poll, 52 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance, more than the 43 percent who disapprove. But, on balance, most polls show more disapprove than approve of the job Trump is doing.

Politico chose instead for its article, entitled “Poll: Voters Wary of GOP Health Care Bill,” to lead with the divide among voters on approval of the GOP’s American Health Care Act:

Nearly half of voters support the new Republican health care bill but the elements they like best are holdovers from the Affordable Care Act, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. The new survey — conducted in the days following release of the bill by House GOP leaders — underscores the political thicket that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans face in taking on the issue. While Americans are open to the GOP proposal, there is pessimism that rolling back Obamacare will improve quality, price and coverage. Overall, 46 percent of voters approve of the GOP health care proposal, more than the 35 percent who disapprove. Nineteen percent of voters say they don’t have an opinion of the bill. But any support is shallow: Only 4-in-10 voters say they either ‘strongly approve’ or ‘strongly disapprove’ of the bill, with strong disapproval (22 percent) slightly outpacing strong approval (18 percent).

“Given the wave of criticism from both parties following the rollout of the bill, this is a relatively strong starting point for GOP leaders and the White House,” Kyle Dropp, Morning Consult’s co-founder and chief research officer, is quoted as saying in the article. “However, it will be important to track how public opinion stands up as more information is released in the coming weeks.”

The article notes that the poll was conducted before the Congressional Budget Office released its score of the GOP bill, “but voters were already leaning toward doubt that the House GOP bill would increase the number of Americans on the rolls: Only a quarter thought more Americans would have insurance, fewer than the 38 percent who thought fewer Americans would be enrolled.”

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,983 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

“Morning Consult is a nonpartisan media and technology company that provides data-driven research and insights on politics, policy and business strategy,” the article’s tag states.