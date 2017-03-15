Donald Trump: ‘Failing’ Snoop Dogg Would be in Jail if he Shot Obama in Rap Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump argued that there was a cultural double standard, after rapper Snoop Dogg released a video of him pulling a gun on a man in clown makeup who looked like Donald Trump.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump marveled in a message on Twitter. “Jail time!”

Sen. Ted Cruz also responded to the video. “Snoop owes the president an apology,” he said when asked about the video by a TMZ cameraman. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president.”

Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the video as well, suggesting that it could give a mentally unstable person the wrong idea idea.

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about,” he told TMZ.