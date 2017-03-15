Donald Trump Fumes Against ‘Judicial Overreach’ After Immigration Order Blocked Again

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump fumed against a federal judge in Hawaii who blocked his second Executive Order limiting immigration into the United States from six Middle Eastern countries.

“This new order was tailored to the dictates of the Ninth Circuit’s, in my opinion, flawed ruling,” he said. “This is the opinion of many — an unprecedented judicial overreach.”

Trump referred to his second attempt at an executive order as the “watered down” version, vowing to take his case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“We are going to win,” he said. “We are going to keep our citizens safe.”

Trump admitted that he didn’t want to replace his first executive order in the first place, suggesting that perhaps he would go back to the original.

“The best way to keep foreign terrorists or, as some people would say, in certain instances, radical Islamic terrorists, from attacking our country, is to stop them from entering our country in the first place,” he said as the crowd cheered.

The crowd booed the ruling, which Trump said, “makes us look weak.”

Trump made his remarks during a political rally in Nashville, admitting to his fans that he had to be careful about his rhetoric or the “dishonest” media would accuse him of attacking the courts.

He read the text of the prevailing law, which notes that the president can suspend immigration when “he or she” deems it necessary.

“Fortunately it won’t be Hillary-she,” he quipped, prompting a roar of applause from the crowd followed by chants of “Lock her up!”