Man Gets Free After Being Tied Up, Shoots and Kills Home Invasion Suspect

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Las Vegas homeowner who managed to free himself after being tied up was able to retrieve his gun and shoot and kill one of two home invasion suspects.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Police responded to numerous reports of gunshots at a residence on Hesperides Avenue around 10:30 pm..

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The homeowner said both suspects were armed. The suspects allegedly tied up the husband and wife with duct tape and Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said the couple “still had duct tape on them” when police officers arrived on scene. The wife was hiding in a closet and had been shot in the arm.

The man managed to free himself from the tape and shoot one suspect to death. That suspect was only described as a “Hispanic male in his 20s.” McGrath said, “I’m not sure how he was able to break free, but he was able to retrieve a firearm and shoot the suspect multiple times.”

The man then shot the second suspect “in the buttocks.” The second suspect–also in his 20s–fled the scene but was apprehended after going to a hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating whether there was a third suspect who may have served as getaway driver.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.