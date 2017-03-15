Martin: Tea Party Patriots Taking Ryancare Opposition to GOP Reps and Senators

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jenny Beth Martin of the Tea Party Patriots spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding her participation in today’s Freedom Works Day of Action Rally in opposition to the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan.

“Today we’re going to be on Capitol Hill and we’ll hear from Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and also Congressman Jim Jordan. And then we’re going in to visit with our congressmen and our senators to talk about our concerns about the bill,” said Martin.

Martin said her group was also prepared to talk about ways the bill can be amended to improve it.

The Freedom Works Day of Action Rally is set for 1 p.m. today. More information is available here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

