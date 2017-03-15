VIDEO: Group of Men Brutally Assault Man Who Offers to Pay for Their Meal at Brooklyn Fast Food Restaurant

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man was brutally assaulted by a group of men at a Brooklyn fast food restaurant after he offered to do a good deed for them.

The group of men beat the 37-year-old customer with his cane after he offered to pay for their meal, the New York Daily News reported.

As the victim lay bleeding on the ground, two customers walked by him and ordered food like nothing happened, police said.

“Can I get No. 12?” one woman asked a cashier, while the victim lay in a fetal position behind her.

Police released video Tuesday showing part of the beating, which took place around 7:30 March 1 at Texas Chicken & Burgers on Ocean Ave. and Church Ave.

The victim was sitting in a booth near the cashier’s counter when two men walked in. One of the men said loudly that no one would give him a dollar, sources said.

The victim offered to help when the man went off on a tirade against the victim, saying, “I’ve got money, I’ve got money,” and “Mind your fucking business!”

Shortly thereafter, the two men started punching the victim and hitting him with his cane, sources said. When the victim swung his cane back at the attackers, two more men piled on, punching and kicking him in the head and body.

The group dragged the victim to the front door and left him there. Before police arrived, another man ransacked the victim’s pockets to steal his belongings.

Police sources said people kept stepping over the victim before they arrived to help him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for broken bones, including his nose, and cuts and bruises, police said. He is in stable condition.