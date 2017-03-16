Alabama Woman Arrested After Allegedly Listing 14-Year-Old as Father of Her Baby

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A pregnant woman in Hollywood, Alabama, was arrested after allegedly identifying a 14-year-old boy as the father of her unborn child in an application for Medicaid, reports say.

AL.com reported that 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey became the subject of an investigation after applying for state aid at the Alabama Department of Human Resources and listing the underage boy as the father on the paperwork.

“She was proud of him being the father until she found out we were going to become involved,” Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler said. “She told us she didn’t count but it was more than a few times that they were together.”

Guffey reportedly told police the relationship started last December after a mutual friend introduced the couple at a McDonald’s in Scottsboro. Guffey also reportedly said she had sex with the boy numerous times in her car in a remote area near the Bellefonte Nuclear Generating Station.

Authorities charged the suspect with a series of offenses, including second-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, enticing a child for immoral purposes, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography. She could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

Police leveled the pornography charges after they found explicit photos of the boy on Guffey’s cell phone, according to AL.com.

Guffey was released from the Jackson County jail on a $25,300 bail.

