Donald Trump Budget Spends Big on Military and the Wall; Cuts Foreign Aid, EPA, and Public Broadcasting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump released his budget blueprint on Thursday, an effort to prioritize safety and security for the American people while dramatically cutting other agencies considered sacred cows by the left.

“To keep Americans safe, we have made tough choices that have been put off for too long,” Trump wrote in a message to Congress. “But we have also made necessary investments that are long overdue.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The outline increases defense spending by $54 billion and increases funding for immigration enforcement as well as $4.1 billion investment for his promised wall on the southern border.

“We must ensure that our courageous servicemen and women have the tools they need to deter war, and when called upon to fight, do only one thing: Win.” Trump wrote.

The budget includes Trump’s promises to veterans, as the Department of Veterans Affairs gets a 10 percent increase in spending.

Trump cut funding for several agencies, including a 28 percent cut in the State Department, mostly because of cuts in foreign aid programs. The EPA also experiences a 30 percent cut, the biggest loser in the budget. The Department of Agriculture gets a 29 percent cut and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor are also cut by over 20 percent.

Although there are over 13 percent cuts in the Department of Education, Trump’s budget proposes $168 million for charter school programs and $250 million for a private-school choice program, according to the Washington Post.

The Budget calls for the elimination of funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as well as the endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.

“We are going to do more with less, and make the Government lean and accountable to the people,” read Trump’s message to Congress.

The budget outlines Trump’s spending priorities, but a more detailed document is expected to be released by the White House in May.