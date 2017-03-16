Fox News Poll: 54 Percent Oppose, 34 Percent Support, Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A clear majority of voters oppose the House GOP leaders’ plan to replace Obamacare with an Obamacare 2.0 plan, with most saying it makes “too many changes,” according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Voters are most wary of changes to their healthcare plans. Asked: “Do you favor or oppose the Republican health care plan that would replace Obamacare,” 34 percent favored the plan, while 54 percent opposed it—including 40 percent who did so strongly. Asked

Asked why, 67 percent agreed that the GOP’s healthcare bill “makes too many changes to Obamacare.” Another 21 percent said they oppose it because it doesn’t make enough changes to Obamacare.

But voters are also divided on whether or not Obamacare is sustainable. Asked: “If Obamacare is left as is, it will collapse,” 49 percent agree it will, while 46 percent disagree.

As Fox News reports: “An overwhelming 93 percent majority of voters say they have health insurance, and more than three in four (77 percent) rate their insurance positively (35 percent excellent and 42 percent good).”

Of those that do have health insurance, 51 percent have it through their employers, 15 percent pay for it themselves, and 27 percent get it through a government program such as Medicare or Medicaid.

Pollsters questioned 1,008 registered voters from March 12 to March 14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.