‘After School Satan Club’ Received Fast-Tracked Tax-Exempt Status from IRS

Documents obtained by Judicial Watch show the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) fast-tracked tax-exempt status for an “After School Satan Club” in Tacoma, Washington, while the federal agency was discovered to be either denying conservative and Christian groups the same status or making them wait for years.

According to the watchdog group that uncovered the IRS scandal during the Obama administration, the After School Satan Club at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma applied for its tax-exempt status designation on October 21, 2014 and received it only 10 days later on October 31, 2014.

Breitbart News reported in October of 2016 the announcement by the Satanic Temple of Seattle for its proposal of the After School Satan Club in the Point Defiance Elementary school.

“After School Satan Clubs will focus on free inquiry, rationalism, science, and character building,” the temple’s website says, and continues:

All After School Satan Clubs are based upon a uniform syllabus that emphasizes a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious world view. While the twisted Evangelical teachings of The Good News Clubs “robs children of the innocence and enjoyment of childhood, replacing them with a negative self image, preoccupation with sin, fear of Hell, and aversion to critical thinking,” After School Satan Clubs incorporate games, projects, and thinking exercises that help children understand how we know what we know about our world and our universe.

Judicial Watch reports Reason Alliance, based in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates as the Satanic Temple of Seattle with Lilith X. Starr as the director.

The group’s documents show the parent permission form used for children to join the club “asks for the name of the child’s church and pastor.” Records also indicate that Starr told Carla Santorno, superintendent of the Tacoma school district, that After School Satan Clubs are led by “caring Satanists.”

In October of 2015, the Obama Department of Justice announced that Lois Lerner and other IRS officials involved in the targeting of conservative groups’ tax-exempt applications would not have criminal charges filed against them.

“Our investigation uncovered substantial evidence of mismanagement, poor judgment and institutional inertia, leading to the belief by many tax-exempt applicants that the IRS targeted them based on their political viewpoints,” Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter J. Kadzik wrote in a letter to House Judiciary officials.

“But poor management is not a crime,” Kadzik continued. “We found no evidence that any IRS official acted on political, discriminatory, corrupt, or other inappropriate motives that would support a criminal prosecution.”