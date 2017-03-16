Soda Spill Causes American Airlines Flight to Be Diverted After Takeoff

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago was diverted to Jacksonville after takeoff Monday because of a soda spill.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller told the Florida Times-Union that the soda splashed on an unspecified electronic device in the main cabin.

Airline passenger Preston Wake, 43, said he was drenched after a flight attendant spilled a soda.

“I can’t really tell you how far it went, but I was soaked,” Wake told the paper. “I had to change my clothes and everything.”

Wake praised the airport staff for their hospitality despite the inconvenience the incident caused.

“They’ve been taking care of everybody and I’m very pleased with that,” Wake said.

About 150 were aboard the Boeing 737 that landed at Jacksonville International Airport at 4:45 p.m., the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The incident left passengers stranded at the airport until about 10 p.m.